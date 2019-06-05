Adult and two children in serious to critical condition after crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Three people, including two children, are in serious to critical condition after a crash in West Jordan.

According to Unified Police, the crash occurred in the area of 2700 West and 6200 South. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash just before 1 p.m.

Police at the scene said one adult and one child are in critical condition, while a second child is in serious condition. There were seven kids total inside the SUV.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a small passenger car, were not hurt.

Specific information about the cause of the crash was not immediately available.

