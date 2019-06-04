Why it’s important to socialize your new pup early on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bethany Tracy, owner and head trainer of Wasatch Canine Camp joined us with some tips to train a new best friend.

She says it's very important to socialize young puppies and keep them socialized throughout their lives.

They offer socialization classes that use a dog's natural instincts of communication and pack mentality to help your dog remember the proper way to communicate and interact with other dogs. Your dog will learn it can relax around other dogs the way nature intended, instead of being nervous, aggressive, overly playful or pushy as many dogs are.

You can find more information by calling 801-735-1978 or visiting: wasatchcaninecamp.com.