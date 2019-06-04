Use foreign currency to celebrate debut of ‘Worldwide Favorites’ at McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have an extra Euro laying around, McDonald's is accepting foreign currency in celebration of this summer's limited offering of select menu favorites from around the world.

You can head to your nearest participating McDonald's on Thursday, June 6 between 2-5 pm local time, and exchange one piece of foreign currency for any one Worldwide Favorites menu item:

Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): a creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with a rich caramel swirl, featuring authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): a quarter pound of 100 percent fresh beef topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): made with a grilled or crispy all white meat, juicy and tender chicken, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is topped with tomato & herb sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll.

Cheese Bacon Fries (Australia): After such a positive customer reaction to Australia's Cheesy Bacon Fries in the U.S., they're taking a victory lap. They are made with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon.

So leave your passports at home, but don't forget your international currency! For additional information click here.