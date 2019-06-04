This local team sells yoga-inspired headwear to help the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buddha Gear - producers of yoga and meditation headbands, hats and beanies with a cool kick - launched their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on Monday, April 29, 2019. Buddha Gear's campaign was fully funded in six hours and was the No. 1 trending fashion campaign out of 27,800 businesses! The Kickstarter funds will allow for brand expansion and more opportunities to clothe the Salt Lake City homeless.

Jason Latas and Joy Schade, co-founders of Buddha Gear, bring unique skill sets to their company. Jason has traveled and studied with spiritual masters across the globe.

"I have been an adventure guide and wellness coach for over two decades and bring my varied experiences to make Buddha Gear special," says Latas.

Schade has been designing and selling hats for 12 years. "I've put hats on over 200,000 women," says Schade. "This is my passion!"

Buddha Bands provide fashion and function, with moisture-wicking fabric and a hidden pocket that holds your chosen crystal over your third eye for better yoga, meditation and sleep. Every crystal has a different energy and vibration and facilitates a slightly different experience or journey when held over your third eye. A different crystal takes you on a different journey.

Buddha Gear always gives back a portion of all proceeds to help clothe the homeless. Buddha Gear recently donated over 200 pounds of clothing to Salt Lake City Women's Shelter and the Buddhist Temple.

