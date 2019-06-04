Strawberry Rhubarb Pie recipe from Auntie Rae’s Dessert Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raelynn Potts, owner of Auntie Rae's Dessert Island and Brandon Rush, a Pastry Chef, joined us with a recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Pie (and two different crusts options).

Makes 2 pie shells

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

¼ cup of water

2 tbsp. of sugar

2 cups flour

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Make sure butter is cold and does not warm. Cube cold butter and add to mixing bowl. Add sugar, flour, salt and cream of tartar mixture until it resembles soft crumbs and it sticks together when pressed. (best to mix with your clean hands) Make sure you have large pieces of butter in the dough and do not mix so much they fully incorporate. Then add water slowly until the mixture can be made into a soft ball. Refrigerate dough in plastic bag for at least one hour, or overnight.

Bring dough to room temperature and roll out with rolling pin to about ¼ ' thick. This dough should be soft enough you don`t need a lot of flour on your board. Only put a little on your rolling pin. The less flour you use the better.

For double crust pies:

Create an egg wash and lightly brush onto the top of the pie crust, then sprinkle with sugar.

Bake: Put tin foil on the edges of pie to shield from heat of the oven and bake in hot oven 450 degrees for 15 minutes then reduce the heat in the oven and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool and eat. Best with ice cream.

Oat Crumble

1 ½ cups Oats

2 cups flour

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

2 cups butter

Add oats, flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon to mixer and mix with . Cut butter into large slabs and add to mixture. Incorporate until it resembles crumbs.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Filling

2 cups frozen strawberry

2 cups frozen rhubarb

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoon cornstarch

½ tsp salt

Add frozen strawberries, frozen rhubarb, brown sugar, sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt to skillet and heat over medium high heat. Cook and scrape mixture with rubber spatula until the juices and sugar thicken. Remove from heat, cover and refrigerate.

Add to 9' pie shell when cool. Lightly cover filling with Oat Crumble or top crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until top crust is golden brown or oat crumble is toasted and juices are bubbling.

Auntie Rae's Dessert Island offers High Tea and Princess Tea parties too! And, they're the place for pie and beer day (Pioneer Day)... you'll find fresh pies on hand for your celebrations, or you can pre-order.

Get more information at: auntieraesdessertisland.com.