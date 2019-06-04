SLC mayor proposes raising the price of parking

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Jackie Biskupski is proposing to raise the price of parking.

The mayor’s latest budget proposes to raise fees from $2 to $2.50 to park at metered stalls in the downtown area. The move was discussed during a budget hearing last month before the Salt Lake City Council, where members questioned the idea.

The mayor’s office said parking revenues have been down across the city.

“They continue to go down and we need to stabilize this critical revenue source,” said Biskupski spokesman Matthew Rojas in a statement to FOX 13. “A change in legislation regarding parking tickets helped prompt the action. When looking at private lots the city saw that most were starting at $2.50-5.00 and require two hour minimums, not to mention it matches a UTA bus/Trax fare.”

The city council will have final approval on the request when it approves the budget later this month.