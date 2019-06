Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON, Utah — Principal Cherie Wilson of Foothills Elementary in Riverton is taking chilling measures to get her students excited about reading.

Wilson posed a challenge to students earlier this year, saying if they managed to read for a million minutes over the next few months, she would let them turn her into an ice cream sundae.

The students won.

They read 1.6 million minutes in 11 weeks.

Wilson kept her promise, letting her students put the cherry on top.