PROVO, Utah — Provo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 12-year-old girl.

Police said Lillian (pictured) left the Provo Recreation Center at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a teal bathrobe, black swimsuit and a light green backpack.

A tweet from Provo PD said Lillian has special needs.

Call 801-852-6210 if you’ve seen her.