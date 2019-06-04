Pride flags stir up controversy in Heber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEBER CITY, Utah — A new set of Pride flags flying from the lamp posts along Main Street in Heber City led to some debate at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

“I have no problem with people’s sexual orientation. I have a real problem with it being flashed in front of my face,” said Patricia Thompson, a Heber citizen.

“What about acceptance of my values as a Christian woman? Are you going to fly a flag in support of those of us who are straight?” another woman said to the council.