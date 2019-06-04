× Man injured in Provo garbage truck compactor; puppy unharmed

PROVO, Utah — A man who was sleeping in a dumpster in Provo Tuesday morning suffered minor injuries when a truck came to collect the contents of the bin.

According to Provo Police, the man, 43, was with his puppy in a dumpster near 2100 S 950 E when the trash collection truck emptied the dumpster and began compacting its contents.

“The vehicle’s operator heard the man call for help and stopped the machine,” a Facebook post from Provo PD said.

The man was taken to Utah Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The dog was unharmed.

