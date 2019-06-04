Man injured in Provo garbage truck compactor; puppy unharmed

Posted 10:33 am, June 4, 2019, by

PROVO, Utah — A man who was sleeping in a dumpster in Provo Tuesday morning suffered minor injuries when a truck came to collect the contents of the bin.

According to Provo Police, the man, 43, was with his puppy in a dumpster near 2100 S 950 E when the trash collection truck emptied the dumpster and began compacting its contents.

“The vehicle’s operator heard the man call for help and stopped the machine,” a Facebook post from Provo PD said.

The man was taken to Utah Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The dog was unharmed.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.