How tennis can improve a kid’s math and reading scores

Tennis and Tutoring has free after school programs for students who struggle academically, socially, or who lack positive support after school.

They deliver athletic and academic enrichment activities that strengthen students' hearts, muscles and minds.

Children are impacted in the following ways:

Promotes physical activity

School attendance

Reading scores improve by 45 percent

Math scores improve by 50 percent

Tennis and Tutoring is excited to present the Summer Grand Slam at the Sports Mall on Saturday, June 22. Registration fee of $100 includes a player gift bag, food and non-alcoholic beverages, 3 hours of tennis social games and mini-matches led by local pros, and a $69 tax-deductible donation to T&T.

All participants will receive at least one entry into a drawing for tickets to the 2019 Us Open!

For more information please visit: tennisandtutoring.org.