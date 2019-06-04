Honor fallen Utah peace officers by attending the Utah 1033 Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah 1033 Foundation is dedicated to preserving the memory of Utah police officers who have died in the line of duty, and to provide financial help to the families.

We invited West Jordan Chief of Police Ken Wallentine and Officer Ben Francom from the Ogden Police Department to The PLACE to talk about the importance of the foundation and how you can get involved. Francom's brother Officer Jared Francom was killed in the line of duty on January 5, 2012.

Every law enforcement officer accepts significant risk as part of their job. But when an officer dies in the line of duty, his or her family members have to deal with loss and immediate financial pressures. The foundation is there to help! It's named for "10-33", which means an officer is in urgent need of help.

One way you can help is to take part in the Utah 1033 Ride. It's on June 23, 2019... starting at Harley-Davidson of Salt Lake City, 2928 South State Street. A $25 registration fee includes the ride, lunch, commemorative d-rag and pin, and entry to win an H-D 2019 Street 750 ($9,000.00 value).

For more information please visit: utah1033.org.