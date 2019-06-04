Paraglider injured near Spanish Fork Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews are working to rescue a paraglider who crashed near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

A man crashed while paragliding near the Escalante Cross area around 4 p.m., Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon confirmed.

Search and rescue crews have been in contact with him, and he reported having serious back pain.

A medical helicopter was sent to rescue him from the steep area where he crashed. Another paraglider was with him and is not injured.

FOX 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.