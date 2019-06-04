5 crafts to keep kids busy this Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do your kids quickly get bored in the summer? Monica Alters, who runs the blog sookeedesigns.com, shared her top projects for keeping her kids occupied when school's out.

"I have fun easy projects that not only help kids from getting bored but also you end up with a beautiful project to display," Monica says. "You can use items you probably have at home, and all ages can participate!"

Here are the projects she recommends:

1. Shave Foam painting - Perfect to make cards or art to hang on the wall

2. Suminagashi - The art of Japanese Marble Painting

3. Water gun painting - Create shapes and fun designs with stencils

4. Easy DIY Towel Poncho (for the beach or pool) - No-sew and a sewing option

5. Easy-to-Make Sidewalk Paint - You can use it all summer long

You can follow Monica on FB: SookEeDesigns and Instagram: SookEe Designs.