What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: The Big Activity Book for Anxious People with Jordan Reid

This is a funny book. There are quirky pictures, goofy lists, familiar scenarios, and odd observations all about anxiety. Jordan Reid is a blogger (see ramshackleglam.com), an actress, a mom, and a good sport as I rambled and laughed my way through the interview. This interview is different because the book is meant to be something you can keep close by and dive into for the occasional break, or to provide ideas for conversations with a good, honest friend. With most interviews I go in with notes from a careful reading of the subject material, but this is a book meant to make you smile and forget your worries, so that’s what we did in the interview. Enjoy!

