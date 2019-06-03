What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: Grateful – The Subversive Practice of Giving Thanks with Diana Butler Bass

Does gratitude ever feel like a burden? It does to me. I think I should just naturally feel grateful, but I don’t.

In this week’s episode, bestselling author and historian Diana Butler Bass takes us on her journey to learn about gratitude at a time she didn’t feel all that grateful herself.

It’s a worthwhile and fun journey. Her insight helped me and I hope it helps you too!

