Suba Bleu co-hosts The Place ahead of Mark Miller Subaru’s upcoming donation to five charities

Mark Miller Subaru just finished up its 12th year of raising money for charitable organizations in Utah, through their Do Good Feel Good event.

Do Good Feel Good event ran the entire month of May, and during that time, every time a customer purchases a new or used vehicle at either Mark Miller Subaru Midtown or South Towne location, $75 was donated to one of six local charities. Last year, Mark Miller Subaru raised over $30,000 during the event!

Mark Miller Subaru's Love Promise Ambassador Suba Bleu co-hosted The Place today (joined by his colleague, marketing manager Megan Robinson) to tell us who will be receiving the donations this year.

1. Subaru Loves to Care - The Sharing Place

2. Subaru Loves Pets - Nuzzles & Co.

3. Subaru Loves Veterans - The Malinois Foundation

4. Subaru Loves Learning - Discovery Gateway

5. Subaru Loves to Help - Volunteers of America

6. Subaru Loves the Earth - Recycle Utah

To find out exactly how much these organizations will be awarded, join the event coming up June 15, 2019!

Mark Miller Subaru, Mix 105.1, and their Love Promise Partners will convene at Mark Miller Subaru South Towne for Community Day, where each charity will receive their donation. Festivities begin at 11 a.m., with music, food and activities for the whole family. They'll also be giving away a 3-year lease on a 2019 Subaru Forester.

Find out more by visiting markmillersubaru.com or calling (888) 859-6198.