Scones with Honey Butter recipe from Home With Holly J

Home with Holly J Blogger Holly Jolley joined us with a recipe that's very near and dear to her heart.

It reminds her of her childhood trips to Idaho and one of her favorite places to eat, Me & Stan's in Rexburg. That eatery is closed down, but she's sharing a recipe that's become a family tradition.

Stan's Scones

Prep Time 20 minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes

Total Time 40 minutes

Servings 10

Ingredients

1 cup Water Lukewarm

1 cup Milk Lukewarm

1 TBSP Yeast

1/4 cup Butter Melted

4 TBSP Sugar

5 cups Flour

2 tsp Salt

Peanut Oil For Frying

Instructions

In a mixer or large mixing bowl, blend water, milk, sugar, and yeast and blend together well. Let stand until it bubbles and looks frothy on top.

Melt butter and set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk the flour and salt together.

When yeast mixture is ready, add in the melted butter and then slowly add the flour and salt mixture one cup at a time. Mix together until everything is mixed together well.

Spray a large bowl with cooking spray and transfer dough into it. Cover with a damp dishcloth and put in warm place for the dough to rise. Let rise for about an hour or until the dough has almost doubled in size.

Sprinkle extra flour onto a clean surface and dump out the dough onto the floured surface. Rub flour around your rolling pin and start to roll the dough out into a rectangle. Roll out to about ½' thick and then cut them into 3'x3' sized squares.

Put about 1-2' of oil in a cast iron pan and heat to about 320-330 degrees. Do not exceed 340 or you will burn the dough. The scones should float in the oil and not sit on the bottom of the pan while frying.

Fry scones on each side until a light brown color and flip over and do the same on the other side. They will begin to puff up. Drain on a plate with paper towels.

Serve warm with honey butter.

Stan's Honey Butter

Prep Time 15 minutes

Chill Time 1 hour

Servings 50

Ingredients

1 lb Butter Room Temperature

1 lb Margarine Room Temperature

14 oz Marshmallow Creme

1/2 cup Water

1/2 cup Sugar

1 1/2 cup Honey

Instructions

Mix water and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. As soon as the sugar is dissolved, remove from heat. Set aside to cool.

In a stand mixer or large bowl with a hand mixer, whip butter and margarine until they start to become a fluffy. Then add in the honey, marshmallow cream, and the simple syrup.

Keep whipping it until it`s all mixed together well and has formed a creamy, whipped consistency.

Refrigerate 1-2 hours or until use.

For more information visit: homewithhollyj.com.