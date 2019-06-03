Man shot during ‘altercation’ with Weber County deputies responding to shots fired call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- A man was shot several times after authorities say he got into an altercation with two deputies responding to reports of shots fired in West Haven.

Lt. Matt Jensen with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident began around 11:45 p.m. Sunday with two separate reports of shots fired in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Roy Police responded initially to investigate and learned a man believed to be armed had left that scene.

Jensen said SWAT was called out, but as they were arriving two Weber County deputies found the man near 4000 South and 4500 West.

Jensen said the two got out of the patrol vehicle to talk to the man and: “A confrontation occurred and shots were fired.”

The man was hit multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and specific details about his condition were not immediately available.

The deputies were not harmed.

The identities of the parties involved have not been released.

The woman involved in the initial incident was not harmed.

Both deputies have been placed on leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved critical incident. The Weber County Attorney's Office will investigate the incident.

Deputies are issued body cameras in Weber County, but it's not clear if they were recording during the shooting.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.