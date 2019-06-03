No school means fewer meals for hungry kids. Here’s how to get free cookie dough for donating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that 1 in 7 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources? 382,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from. To make matters worse, just when school lets out for Summer, which provided many underserved kids with meals, donations are actually at their the lowest, with people becoming busy with summer trips and activities.

That's why Papa Murphy's has teamed up with Fox13 and the Utah Food Bank for the sixth year to collect food donations. The Summer Business Food and Fund Drive goes from June 1 - August 31, 2019. You can donate by bringing nonperishable canned goods to your local Papa Murphy's store and dropping then the barrels.

You get a free Papa Murphy's Cookie Dough when you donate 5 or more cans of nonperishable food.

Check out these extra perks:

• (MONDAY/TUESDAY ONLY) While you are in, pick a $10 Tuesday Special. Any large pizza only $10!

• (WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY ONLY) Start your weekend right with a thin crust Pepperoni, Cheese or Sausage pizza only $5 on Friday

Find a store location near you at papamurphys.com.

And any organization can participate in collecting food for the food bank! You could host a virtual or traditional food drive, or even sign up to volunteer. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to organize creative and fun company-wide food and fund drives to help fill Utah Food Bank`s sparse summer shelves.

In total, this food drive has brought in the equivalent of 33,000 meals for Utahns facing hunger.

Most Needed Food Items

Utah Food Bank requests healthy items that are low in sodium and sugar. Think of the items you might buy for your own family because another family is sure to enjoy those same items.

• Peanut Butter

• Mac & Cheese

• Canned Meats (tuna, chicken or beef)

• Chili

• SpaghettiOs/Ravioli

• Canned Fruits

• Other Boxed Meals

Find out more at utahfoodbank.org/summer.