New SYTYCD judge D-Trix is impressed by Utah contestants on the show’s upcoming 16th season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first round of auditions begins on the 16th season of the hit dance competition series, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, as highly-skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.

Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

Joining Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy at the judging table for auditions are Laurieann Gibson, Lady Gaga’s longtime choreographer and creative director, and SYTYCD alum Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval.