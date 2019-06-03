New SYTYCD judge D-Trix is impressed by Utah contestants on the show’s upcoming 16th season

Posted 2:40 pm, June 3, 2019, by

The first round of auditions begins on the 16th season of the hit dance competition series, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, as highly-skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.

Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

Joining Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy at the judging table for auditions are Laurieann Gibson, Lady Gaga’s longtime choreographer and creative director, and SYTYCD alum Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval.

The new season also features returning host Cat Deeley. See which dancers have what it takes in the all-new “Auditions #1” season premiere episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing at 8pm on  Monday, June 3, 2019 on FOX 13.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.