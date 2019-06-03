New details on Antelope Island bison attack; mother of victim speaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE ISLAND STATE PARK, Utah — A Utah man is recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after being gored and trampled by a bison over the weekend at Antelope Island State Park.

Kyler Bourgeous was trail running near the top of Frary Peak Trail on Saturday when he turned a corner and was just feet from a pair of bison.

“He said, 'I just turned and tried to run, and I could see I wasn’t going to make it,'” said Bonnie Bourgeous, his mother.

Kyler was gored in two places, lifted into the air, thrown to the ground and trampled.

“Boy, if those guys charge, you are pretty much defenseless,” Bonnie said. “If he had not turned just one inch this way or that way, it would have gone through his heart and lungs and lower internal organs and there’s no way he would have survived."