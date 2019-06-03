‘Jubilee’ performs at Ogden Music Festival

Posted 3:58 pm, June 3, 2019, by

OGDEN, Utah — FOX 13's Rich Bonaduce went to Ogden for a preview of this year's Ogden Music Festival. Listen to this preview performance by "Jubilee."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.