Goldendoodle puppy stolen in Vineyard returned to owner

Posted 3:41 pm, June 3, 2019, by

VINEYARD, Utah — A puppy has been returned to its owner and a Provo woman now faces a theft charge after an incident at a Vineyard business last month.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the puppy—a goldendoodle—was taken from Puppy Barn, a business specializing in the sale of puppies born locally.

A security camera image of the suspect, whom the Sheriff’s Office has identified as 22-year-old Savannah Morgan Griffin—shows her carrying the puppy under her left arm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the puppy is valued at $1,200.

“On May 8, 2019, a local attorney called the Detective investigating the theft.  He said the puppy had been brought to him by someone who knew the suspect.  The puppy was returned to the owner,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 30, a detective interviewed Griffin at her attorney’s office, where she admitted to stealing the puppy to replace a family pet that had died, the statement said.

Griffin faces one class A misdemeanor count of theft. Her case will be referred to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.