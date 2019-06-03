× Fire destroys Harrisville backyard shed

HARRISVILLE, Utah — Firefighters were called to a “heavily involved shed fire” Monday afternoon near 2400 North and 750 West in Harrisville.

It was reported that a nearby house was threatened by the fire, but when North View Fire District crews arrived they saw no immediate threat to the house, according to an announcement from the district.

Fire teams were able to put it out, but the shed was already fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.