Dinner program for kids kicks off

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A community program is addressing the issue of “food gaps” in the summer — when kids aren’t in school and do not receive school-provided meals.

“All of the food is made fresh every single day, so nothing is made from a can or processed or anything like that. So we prep all of that food here and all of our drivers take it out and we serve it to the kids every single day,” said Colby Hall, the kitchen manager for Utah Community Action.

Free meals are available to all children under 18. Adults can eat for $3 — about what it costs to make the meal.

