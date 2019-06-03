× 30-year-old man arrested for hiding in women’s locker room, U of U police say

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police arrested a man Friday who they say spied on women in a locker room.

Benjamin Jason Johnson, 30, was arrested after police responded to a “voyeurism in progress,” according to a probable cause statement.

Witnesses called police after they saw Johnson inside the women’s locker room, the report stated.

Police say Johnson was seen on camera walking in and out of the locker room several times and that he admitted to hiding inside several times.