3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Sharlene Wells Hawkes

It has been 34 years since Sharlene Wells Hawkes was crowned Miss America in what was widely viewed at the time as an antidote to a pageant scandal the previous year.

For the then-20-year-old from Provo, it was an achievement that opened the door to remarkable opportunities, including a 16-year career in network broadcasting and telling the stories of U.S. veterans.

And while her professional life has been full, she relishes time with her own family.

