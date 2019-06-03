× 3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Steven Collis

It is one of the biggest and most significant debates of modern times.

Whether you believe in God.. or not.. religious liberty is a two edged sword.. that touches the lives of believers and non-believers alike.

From the sanctity of the confessional.. to the refusal to provide a cake for a gay wedding.. balancing the interests of all parties is a challenge unique to the legal system of the United States.

In his new book “Deep Conviction”.. attorney and author Steven Collis examines the evolution of religious freedom in America.. and how the courts have searched for the ideals of religious neutrality.. that the founding fathers had in mind.

I sat down with him in May of 2019.. for a 3 Questions interview.

<strong>Listen to “3 Questions with Bob Evans” on these platforms:</strong>

<a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/3-questions-with-bob-evans/id1452621387″>Apple Podcasts</a> | <a href=”https://art19.com/shows/3-questions-with-bob-evans”>Art 19</a> | <a href=”https://castbox.fm/channel/3-Questions-with- Bob-Evans-id2021512″>Castbox</a> | <a href=”https://www.google.com/podcasts? feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9yc3MuYXJ0MTkuY29tLzMtcXVlc3Rpb25zLXdpdGgtYm9iLWV2YW5z”>Google Podcasts</a> | <a href=”https://www.iheart.com/podcast/268-3-questions-with-bob-evans-30626148/”>iHeartRadio</a> | <a href=”https://pca.st/F0Cj”>Pocket Casts</a> | <a href=”https://rss.art19.com/3-questions-with-bob-evans”>RSS</a> | <a href=”https://open.spotify.com/show/4vnuf0KB846WoTOHVDx3Y0″>Spotify</a> | <a href=”https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/kstu/3-questions-with-bob-evans”>Stitcher</a> | <a href=”https://tunein.com/podcasts/News–Politics-Podcasts/3-Questions-with-Bob-Evans-p1188620/”>TuneIn</a>

Watch the broadcast version of “3 Questions with Bob Evans” <a href=”https://fox13now.com/category/news/3- questions/”>here</a>.

Watch the full-length interviews <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1TNqFLtEp8tZZYkbdCFJF_o3KFdRjbqQ” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>on YouTube</a>.

View Bob Evans’ bio <a href=”https://fox13now.com/author/kstubobevans/”>here</a>.