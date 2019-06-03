2019 was Utah’s ‘most successful Pride Festival ever’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Center says this year's Pride Festival is the most successful they’ve ever had by a number of measures.

Attendance at the parade itself topped 60,000, and tickets to the event sold out early on Saturday, the first day of the two-day festival.

Pride Center Director Rob Moolman credits an emphasis on LGBT Pride as a family-friendly and affirming issue, with offerings during the weekend for a diverse range of ages and interests.

“It is about connection, and it is the fact that LGBT people in our community are your brothers and your sisters and your uncles and your aunts,” Moolman said.