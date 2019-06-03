2019 was Utah’s ‘most successful Pride Festival ever’

Posted 6:07 pm, June 3, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Center says this year's Pride Festival is the most successful they’ve ever had by a number of measures.

Attendance at the parade itself topped 60,000, and tickets to the event sold out early on Saturday, the first day of the two-day festival.

Pride Center Director Rob Moolman credits an emphasis on LGBT Pride as a family-friendly and affirming issue, with offerings during the weekend for a diverse range of ages and interests.

“It is about connection, and it is the fact that LGBT people in our community are your brothers and your sisters and your uncles and your aunts,” Moolman said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.