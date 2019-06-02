× Woman killed in Layton car crash

LAYTON, Utah — A woman was killed Saturday night after colliding with two cars on Main St. in Layton.

Ashley Walker, 33, was driving a Buick LeSabre south at about 9 p.m. when she lost control, hit a pickup truck, rolled into the oncoming lane and was hit by a northbound car, according to Layton City Police Sgt. Eric Smith. Witnesses said she was traveling at a high rate of speed. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two passengers in the northbound car were injured and taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police said there was no suspected impairment.