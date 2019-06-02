Utah elementary students get instrument donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — After a lively performance, indie rock band "Jared and the Mill" presented students at Washington Elementary with instruments of their own.

It's something the band's lead singer Jared Kolesar says will help these children develop a more social aspect in school as they interact with each other in music class.

"It's good for kids' confidence to be able to play an instrument," Kolesar said. "It's something that they can build on and work on."

Catch the full story in the video above.