Support for Elizabeth Shelley spreads to Ogden in third candlelight vigil

OGDEN, Utah — Lizzy’s legacy lives on in a third community candlelight vigil held in her honor, just one week after the 5-year-old was murdered.

It’s a heartache that has been felt by many. The Ogden community gathered to pay their respects for the 5-year-old Logan girl Sunday evening.

“I’m sure it hurt a lot of us. Much love to her family and Logan City,” a woman said as she addressed a crowd gathered on the steps on the Ogden Municipal Building.

The majority of those in attendance had never met or knew Lizzy, but when her life was cut short, the pain was felt far and wide.

“Losing a child is something nobody should ever, ever, ever have to go through,” said Cranessa Young, an old family friend, still stunned by the loss.

“To see this much support for them, it touches my heart,” Young continued.

Each person grabbed a candle and kept hope alive for a brighter tomorrow.

Some wrote notes to be given to the families, others wrote messages for the members of law enforcement who brought her five-day search to a close.

“We still have her in our hearts and in our minds, in our thoughts, in our prayers,” Young said.

Now they are turning their sadness to solidarity.

“Live like Lizzy!” a woman shouted.

“Live like Lizzy,” the crowd responded as they held their candles to the sky.

“Since this happened I’ve stopped and picked the flowers, smelled the flowers, enjoyed the little things,” Young said.

A public viewing will be held Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nyman Funeral Home in Logan.

The funeral service, which is also open to the public, will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the same location.

A donation account has been set up at Zion’s Bank under the name “Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ Shelley.”

A GoFundMe account has also been set up and can be found HERE.