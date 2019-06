Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The fourth annual Feathered Horse Classic was this weekend in South Jordan.

The Classic is the largest and longest-running breed series for purebred gypsy horses in North America.

Organizers say the gypsy vanner horse is the newest horse breed to be introduced in the U.S. and originally comes from Ireland. They were bred to be strong enough to pull wagons, but gentle enough to live with families and children.

