Early morning fire damages bedroom of home in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – One person was injured and a bedroom severely damaged after a fire inside a home Sunday morning.

The West Valley City Fire Department tweeted details about the fire, which happened just before 6 a.m. at 6997 W. Copper Hill Drive in West Valley City.

Fire officials said there were two people inside the home when the fire broke out but both made it out safely.

One person was injured and treated at the scene, fire officials state.

West Valley City Fire said the blaze was contained to an upstairs bedroom and firefighters were able to put it out quickly.

The bedroom has fire and water damage, while the upstairs hallway has water and smoke damage, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.