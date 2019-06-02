SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When choosing a car, do you try to impress, or do you focus on utility? FOX 13`S Car Critic Brian Champagne takes a look at one for each type of driver: the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia TI Sport AWD and the 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SL FWD.
Car Critic: Luxury or utility?
-
Car Critic: Luxury SUV
-
Fox 13 Car Critic: Popular car for the month of February
-
Car Critic: Rugged trucks vs. comfortable trucks
-
Big wheels add a sporty, aggressive look … but are they worth it?
-
Highlights from the New York Auto Show
-
-
Fox 13 Car Critic: Nissan Titan Pro-4X
-
Car Critic: Test driving the 2019 Lexus RX 350
-
Car Critic: Car companies spending big on an all-electric future
-
Car Critic: Comparing cars in the $50,000 to $70,000 price range
-
Car Critic: Comparing the Chevrolet Silverado and the Dodge Tradesman RAM pickup trucks
-
-
Car Critic: Comparing a pair of 3 row, 4 door vehicles
-
Fox 13 Car Critic: Check out the amazing rides at the Geneva Auto Show
-
Is ‘Avengers: Endgame’ critic-proof?