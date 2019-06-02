This week on 3 Questions with Bob Evans, Republican Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie talks about his recent coming out as gay.
Bob asks him three questions:
- How did your coming out affect those most important to you?
- What are your expectations politically?
- How did your inner conflict over your sexuality affect your approach to honesty, integrity and character?
The full interview with Nathan Ivie can be seen below:
