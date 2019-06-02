Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on 3 Questions with Bob Evans, Republican Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie talks about his recent coming out as gay.

Bob asks him three questions:

How did your coming out affect those most important to you? What are your expectations politically? How did your inner conflict over your sexuality affect your approach to honesty, integrity and character?

The full interview with Nathan Ivie can be seen below:

