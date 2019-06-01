Driver of pickup truck dead after fiery crash along I-15 in Springville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGVILLE, Utah - A truck driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-15 early Saturday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred just off of southbound I-15 at 400 South at approximately 2 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver went off the road and struck a utility pole. The truck also went through a construction zone before crashing into a parked semi-trailer.

Troopers and firefighters at the scene said they tried to save the driver, but due to the severity of the crash was not able to get to them.

UHP is conducting an investigation into why the truck went off the road.

Troopers said speed could be a factor.

Fox 13 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.