South Weber mayor skydives into elementary school’s field day

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — The excitement was high at this year's field day at South Weber Elementary as South Weber Mayor Jo Sjoblom made a successful landing onto the school's field — after jumping from a plane.

"Oh man!" Sjoblom exclaimed. "It was exhilarating and terrifying at the same time. I`ve never done anything like that before. [I'm] not a real thrill seeker, so this was crazy!"

Her skydiving experience comes after a special invitation from sixth-grader Declan McAlhany.

"I actually came up with her because another girl was going to do it, but then something happened, she couldn`t or something, so I suggested the mayor could do it," Declan said.

So Declan's dad, who is a skydiver, reached out to the mayor.

"I told him to give me 24 hours to think about it, and then I just couldn`t say no. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and this is my school. These are my kids. This is my city," Sjoblom said. "It's a great place to be."

And so she dove, making it even more special by dressing as Mr. Banana, the school's mascot.