Officials recover body of Logan man at Gunlock State Park

GUNLOCK STATE PARK, Utah — The body of a man who died cliff jumping into a reservoir was recovered Saturday morning.

Brandon Gary Johnson, 36, of Logan, was jumping into the water from the top of the waterfalls at Gunlock State Park Friday afternoon and failed to resurface, witnesses reported.

Johnson had been working in Washington County for four months, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The search effort included the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Search and Rescue, Bureau of Land Management and Utah State Parks.

The incident is under investigation, but according to DNR officials, it appeared that Johnson died from the impact.