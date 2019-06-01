× Man trampled by bison on Antelope Island

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah — A hiker was trampled by a bison near Frary Peak on Antelope Island State Park Saturday afternoon, officials say.

According to ​Lt. Eric Stucki of Utah State Parks, a 30-year-old man from Davis County was hiking with a group when he was “struck” by a bison. He was transported by medical helicopter directly to the University of Utah Hospital in unknown condition.

Stucki said the incident will not affect park access or the trail.

Fox 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.