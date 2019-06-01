× Car plunges 200 feet off bridge in the Gorge, driver missing

ST. GEORGE — A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sex offense with a minor in Hurricane fled from police Friday, and shortly after entering Arizona the man’s vehicle drove off a cliff and plunged hundreds of feet before crashing into the Virgin River. According to the St. George News.

The incident began at 8 a.m. when Hurricane Police officers responded to a report of a sexual offense involving a man and a juvenile female, Hurricane Police officer Ken Thompson said in a statement released Friday evening.

Officers were told the suspect fled the area shortly before their arrival. An “attempt to locate” alert was broadcast to officers in the area to be on the lookout for a silver Honda Accord that was spotted several hours later heading south on Interstate 15. When the officer attempted to stop the car, the suspect fled and officers pursued.

