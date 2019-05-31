Taste of Louisiana Food Truck stops by with a recipe for Fish & Grits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Taste of Louisiana Food Truck has been bringing southern hospitality and great food to the Beehive State since 2016. They serve signature dishes like Seafood Gumbo & Po-boy Sandwiches that are well seasoned and full of flavor.

Menu items such as fried fish, chicken and shrimp are served with savory sides like baked cheese grits, red beans & rice and waffle fries.

This year they're rolling out new menu items - Shrimp & Grits and a Cajun Cup. And, they've opened up a new stationary location inside Winegars located at 1080 west 300 North in Clearfield.

Taste of Louisiana shared a popular recipe with us:

Fish & Grits

6 fish fillets, cut into strips, squares

½ cup fish fry

Oil to fry fish. Heat up oil on 350 degrees while prepping fish and cooking grits. Pat fish dry then coat front and back in fish fry. Fry fish approximately 4 minutes or until done.

1 cup quick grits

¼ stick butter

1 tsp salt

4 cups water

Bring water to a boil then add salt, butter. Stir in grits, ensuring all lumps are out. Reduce heat, cover and cook for about 5 minutes. Stir again and keep over low heat until ready to serve. Enjoy

For more information please visit: tasteoflouisianautah.com.