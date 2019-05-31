‘Summer camping will start late this year’ at Manti-La Sal National Forest

Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service-Manti-La Sal National Forest

MANTI-LA SAL NATIONAL FOREST — A picture of a campsite restroom buried in snow says it all.

“We’ve probably convinced you that summer camping will start late this year, but this picture of the restroom at 12-Mile campground was taken yesterday, May 30. It took our breath away,” a Facebook post from the Manti-La Sal National Forest said.

The Manti-La Sal National Forest covers more than 1.4 million acres in southeastern Utah. Many of the roads through the area remain gated off due to late-season snow conditions.

Twelve-Mile Flat Campground is at an elevation of 10,200 feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service website.

