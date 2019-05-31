This week Rich reviews two films, one based on reality and the other firmly in the realm of science fiction. See the video above for his take on "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Rocketman".
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ and ‘Rocketman’
