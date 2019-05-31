× Officials search for cliff jumper at Gunlock State Park

GUNLOCK STATE PARK, Utah — Officials are searching for a man at Gunlock State Park after he jumped from a waterfall into the water and never resurfaced.

Emergency crews responded to the area Friday afternoon after receiving reports that a man in his 30s was jumping from the top of the waterfalls into the water, and, after one jump, failed to resurface, according to a press release from the Department of Natural Resources.

Utah State Parks Rangers, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Search and Rescue and Bureau of Land Management law enforcement have responded to the scene to assist in the search.

This incident is under investigation.