Logan Police release ‘thank you’ video amid Lizzy Shelley investigation

LOGAN, Utah — Logan City Police released a video Friday in which they offered their thanks to everyone who helped them in the search for 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley and the investigation of her death.

In the video, called “We can never thank you enough,” Police Chief Gary Jensen, 911 Director Shelley Peterson, and Captains Tyson Budge and Curtis Hooley thanked the community, the other law enforcement agencies and the private entities involved in the search and investigation.

