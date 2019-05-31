Enter your name on this website to get money you didn’t know you had

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that one in five Utahns have unclaimed money? David Damschen, the Utah State Treasurer, stopped by to tell us about MyCash.Utah.Gov, a website that helps people find and get money that's owed to them.

"Many people assume there is a catch, but this is an authentic government program to return money to its rightful owner," he said.

David also shared the following points about the program:

• This is a government program that people love. At this time of year when lots of people are paying money for taxes, this is a place they can get money returned to them. It's simple and easy to check online now at mycash.utah.gov.

• The money stays in safekeeping in perpetuity - which means forever!

• If you're not finding anything, try the search with your first initial or even just your last name or try searching for one of your relatives or friends.

• You can submit a claim for deceased relatives if you can prove that you are a rightful heir. In the case where there is more than one heir, you can request your portion of the claim.

• Property mostly means money, but the Unclaimed Property Division also gets items regularly from abandoned safe deposit boxes that can also be claimed. They have a vault full of a number of interesting items like coins, baseball cards, photography and more. Periodically these things are auctioned off and the money is made available to be claimed by the rightful owner.

The website again is mycash.utah.gov or you can call 801-715-3300.