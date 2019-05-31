11-year-old taken to hospital after car collides with moped in Draper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah -- Two people, including an 11-year-old girl, were taken to hospitals after a car collided with a moped in Draper Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of 1500 South Winged Bluff Lane in Draper shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police said it's not yet clear what caused the crash, but it appears the driver of the car collided with the moped.

The 11-year-old girl on the moped and the 20-year-old man driving the car were taken to hospitals.

No specific details about the nature and extent of their injuries were immediately available.

