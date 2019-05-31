Coconut Banana Cream Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crust:

3 cups of flaked coconut

7 tablespoons of butter

Filling

¾ Cup white sugar

3 tablespoons of corn starch

¼ cup flour

¼ teaspoon of sea salt

3 cups of half and half

4 egg yolks lightly beaten

2 teaspoons of vanilla

2 large bananas

16 oz of whipped cream

To make the pie crust:

Saute the coconut in the butter gently until it becomes golden brown. Set aside 2 tablespoons for later and pour the rest into a pie tin. As the coconut cools, use your fingers to firmly press the coconut along the bottom and up the sides. Bake this at 350 degrees for 7 minutes and set aside to cool.

To make the filling:

Combine the flour, cornstarch, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan. Slowly fold, then whisk in the cream while gently brining to a boil stirring consistently for two minutes. Take a small amount of this and stir it into the egg yolks, then put the egg yolks into the mixture and fold them in. Remove from the heat and fold in the vanilla. Allow this to cool to room temperature.

Place fresh thinly sliced bananas in a single layer along the bottom and sides of the crust. Pour the room temperature filling over the bananas and crust and let it set for two hours in the refrigerator. Top with a layer of freshly made whipped cream. Sprinkle the coconut that was set aside as a garnishment and enjoy.

